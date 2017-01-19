Writers launch new book

A Tyneside writing group is launching its latest collection of poetry and short stories this weekend.

Elementary Writers is hosting the event at Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade to launch Wish You Were Here, which contains work by members from Sunderland, Northumberland and Newcastle, as well as North Tyneside.

The group is run by award-winning author Victoria Watson and is for any writers, from beginners to published authors.

It meets at Quilliam Brothers’ Teahouse on Mondays, from 7pm to 9pm, and at Di Meo’s Delaval Ices on Thursdays, from 4pm to 6pm.

The multi-award-winning café provided plenty of inspiration for the group’s latest project, which includes stories about the Famous Five’s trip to St Mary’s, the Spanish City Dome being taken over by aliens, and poetry about the New Year’s Day dip and memories of Whitley Bay.

Victoria, who set up the group four years ago, said that it is unlike any of the collections the writers have published previously.

The launch takes place from 3pm to 5pm on Sunday, with an entry fee of £3. Half of the proceeds will go to Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade’s search and rescue fund.

To book your tickets, call TVLB on 0191 257 2059.