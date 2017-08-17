Dive in for free pool fun

It’s all going swimmingly at Tynemouth Pool as the centre prepares to host a free open day for swimmers of all ages.

The pool will be holding the free event on Wednesday, August 23 between 7.15am and 5.30pm.

On the day, the centre will have a number of free activities and sessions, from toys and floats and diving boards, to adult lane swimming and motivation classes

The pool’s ever-popular inflatable the Tynemouth Destroyer will also be accepting challengers between 1.30pm and 3pm. Pool-goers aged eight to 15 are invited to go along and take on their friends to see if they can run from one end of the floating inflatable to the other.

The programme is: 7.15am to 10.30am main pool adult lane swimming; 10.30am to 1.30pm boom pool toys and floats (all ages); 10.30am to 11.15am small pool baby buoys, book in advance (birth to two years); 11am to noon main pool diving boards (eight-plus); 11.30am to 12.30pm small pool motivation class to aid flexibility and general mobility; 1.30 to 3pm main pool The Tynemouth Destroyer inflatable (eight to 15); 1.30pm to 3.30pm toys and floats boom pools (all ages), and 3.30pm to 5.30pm main pool adult lane swimming.

For more information follow the centre’s social media sites.