7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including alfresco ones by James and Sister Sledge

Here’s our 30th round-up of the year of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including outdoor gigs by James and Sister Sledge.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, August 4.

• Veteran pop act Sister Sledge are playing a free show in Bents Park in South Shields on Sunday, July 30, as part of this year’s South Tyneside Festival. Courtney Hadwin and the Shakes will be supporting the US act, now a duo, formed in 1971 and possibly best known here for their chart-topping 1985 single Frankie. Gates open at noon, and the entertainment is scheduled to finish by 5pm. For details, go to www.southtyneside.gov.uk/58879

• US rock band Lionize are playing at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 next Wednesday, August 2. The five-piece pop outfit, formed in Greater Manchester last year, are on tour to promote their forthcoming debut album, yet to be given a title or release date. Tickets to see the quartet, formed in Maryland in 2004, cost £11.25. Dunes and Creature will be supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• Acoustic act Box Wallet and the Roadside Shrimp are playing a home-town show at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 tonight, August 28. The five-piece pop outfit, formed in Greater Manchester last year, are on tour to promote their forthcoming debut album, yet to be given a title or release date. Tickets to see the quartet, formed in Maryland in 2004, cost £11.25. Dunes and Creature will be supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• Hackney Colliery Band can be seen at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two tonight, July 28. Tickets to see the jazz-influenced London act, formed in 2008, cost £18. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Newcastle upon Tyne Musical Theatre Company is staging an adaptation of the 1939 Judy Garland film The Wizard of Oz at Newcastle Theatre Royal until tomorrow, July 29. Tickets cost from £10. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• North Yorkshire Americana act the John P Taylor Band are on at the Cluny 2 in Newcastle tonight, July 28, supported by Jim Hornsby and Danny Holmes. Tickets are £8. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Alternative rock act James are playing an alfresco show in Newcastle’s Times Square tomorrow, July 29. Tickets to see the Manchester band, together from 1982 to 2001 and since 2007, are £44. Their 12th and latest full-length album, Girl at the End of the World, was a No 2 hit last year. For details, go to www.riversidenewcastle.co.uk/times-square