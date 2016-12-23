7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including four pantos

Here is our penultimate round-up of 2016 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the North East over the next seven days, including gigs by Lindisfarne and Jez Lowe.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, December 30.

• Tribute acts Dirty South, Ma Kelly’s Boys, Silver Mountain, Queens of Noise and Antmusic are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Tuesday, December 27. Lynyrd Skynyrd, Status Quo, Rainbow, Joan Jett and Adam Ant will be among the acts having their songs covered. Tickets cost £16.87 to £33.75. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• North-East singer-songwriter Jez Lowe is playing two festive shows at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two next Thursday, December 29. Tickets to see the County Durham-born 61-year-old cost £12.90 or £10.75. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• North-East folk-rock stalwarts Lindisfarne can be seen at Newcastle City Hall tonight, December 23. Tickets to see the band – these days comprising Dave Hull-Denholm, Steve Daggett, Rod Clements, Paul Thompson, Charlie Harcourt and Ian Thompson – cost £23 to £38. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• This year’s Blue Genie Entertainment pantomime at the Playhouse Whitley Bay, Aladdin, is on until Monday, January 2. Tickets to see the festive show, starring Boyzone singer Shane Lynch and North Tyneside comedian Steve Walls, at the Marine Avenue venue cost £19 to £23. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• This year’s Christmas panto at Newcastle Theatre Royal, Cinderella, runs until Sunday, January 15. Tickets cost from £13. Its cast features Danny Adams, Clive Webb and Chris Hayward. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Beauty and the Beast, this year’s festive panto at Newcastle’s Tyne Theatre and Opera House, can be seen until next Friday, December 30. Tickets cost £16 or £22. Its cast features Bob Stott, Maxie Peters, Emily Swan and James Hedley. For details, go to tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

• Sleeping Beauty, this year’s seasonal panto at the Sunderland Empire, is on until Saturday, December 31. Tickets cost £15.75 to £37.75. It stars Faye Tozer, Vicky Entwistle, Andrew Agnew and Bobby Crush. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire