7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including gigs by Liam Gallagher, Tom Robinson, Lulu and Vant

Here’s our 43rd round-up of the year of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Liam Gallagher, Lulu, London Grammar and Vant.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, November 3.

Vant are on in Newcastle next week.

• Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher plays his first solo show at Newcastle’s Metro Radio next Wednesday, November 1. It’s also his first north east show for four years, his last visit to these parts having been a gig at the city’s O2 Academy in 2013 with Beady Eye to plug their second album, BE, a No 2 hit. The Manchester-born 45-year-old is on the road to promote his debut solo album, As You Were, his first post-Oasis chart-topper following its release earlier this month and still at No 2. Though this is his first solo show at the arena, he has played there before with Oasis six times, performing two-night stands in 2005, 2002 and 1997. Tickets, priced £40.15, have sold out but might be available from other sources. Rat Boy and Kyle Falconer will be supporting. For details, go to liamgallagher.com or www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Singer-songwriter Newton Faulkner is on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy next Thursday, November 2, to plug his sixth LP, Hit the Ground Running, a No 13 hit following its release in September. Tickets to see the Surrey-born 32-year-old cost £25.35. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Lulu is on at the Sage Gateshead next Wednesday, November 1. The 68-year-old Scottish pop star, born Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie in East Dunbartonshire, is best known for hit singles including Shout, with the Luvvers, a No 7 in 1964; Boom Bang-a-Bang, a No 2 in 1969; and Relight My Fire, with Take That, a No 1 in 1993. 7Tickets cost £38.20 or £31.10. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• Veteran singer-songwriter Tom Robinson is playing at the Riverside in Newcastle tomorrow night, October 28, as part of a tour to mark the upcoming 40th anniversary of his debut album, Power in the Darkness. One of two albums the Cambridgeshire-born 67-year old recorded with the Tom Robinson Band, it was No 4 hit in 1978 and included the single 2-4-6-8 Motorway, a No 5 hit released in October 1977. Tickets to see the BBC Radio 6 Music presenter playing live cost £20. For details, go to www.riversidenewcastle.co.uk

Tom Robinson.

• Pop trio London Grammar can be seen at Newcastle City Hall on Sunday, October 29. The threesome, formed in Nottinghamshire in 2012, are on the road to promote their second album, Truth is a Beautiful Thing, a No 1 following its release in June as a follow-up to 2013’s If You Wait, a No 2. Tickets cost £40. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Wonder Stuff frontman Miles Hunt and Erica Nockalls are playing at the Cluny 2 in Newcastle on Sunday, October 29, to promote their third LP as a duo, We Came Here to Work, released in September. Tickets to see Birmingham-born Hunt, 51, and Nockalls, 34, from West Yorkshire, cost £13. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Alternative rock act Vant are playing in Newcastle next Thursday, November 2, to promote their forthcoming mini-LP Talk Like Thunder, a follow-up to their debut album, Dumb Blood, a No 46 hit released in February. The band, formed in London in 2014, can be seen at Northumbria University’s Reds Bar. Tickets to see the quartet, fronted by Seaham’s Mattie Vant, cost £11.50. For details, go to www.mynsu.co.uk/besocial/events/gigs