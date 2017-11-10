7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including gigs by the Killers, Wolf Alice, ABC and Kathryn Tickell

Here’s our 45th round-up of the year of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by the Killers, the Tygers of Pan Tang, ABC and Wolf Alice.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, November 17.

Wolf Alice.

• The Killers return to Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena tonight, November 10, for their fourth show there, following previous visits in 2012, 2009 and 2007. It will be their sixth Newcastle gig, coming after, besides their three previous arena concerts, appearances at Northumbria University’s students’ union in 2005, as part of an NME awards tour also featuring Bloc Party and the Kaiser Chiefs, and what is now the O2 Academy in 2006. The US alternative rock act, formed in Nevada in 2001, are over here to promote their fifth album, Wonderful Wonderful, also their fifth UK chart-topper in a row following its release in September. Alex Cameron will be supporting. Tickets, priced £49.50 to £70, have sold out but are available from secondary sources at much-marked-up prices. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk or www.thekillersmusic.com

• Wolf Alice are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Monday, November 13. The alternative rock act, formed in 2010, are on the road to promote their second album, Visions of a Life, a No 2 hit released at the end of September as a follow-up to their self-titled 2015 debut, My Love is Cool, also a No 2. Tickets to see the Londoners cost £21.90. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Northumbrian piper Kathryn Tickell and Wearside singer-songwriter Martin Longstaff, alias the Lake Poets, can be seen at the Sage Gateshead tonight, November 10. Baltic Crossing are also on the bill for this Magnetic North East-promoted show. Tickets to see West Midlands-born Tickell, 50, and Sunderland’s Longstaff, 28, cost £17.40. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• Veteran pop act ABC are on at the Sage Gateshead tomorrow night, November 11. ABC, formed in Sheffield in 1980 and together from then until 1992 and since 1997, are on tour to promote their ninth album, The Lexicon of Love II, a No 5 hit upon its release in May last year, their first top 10 entry since 1990. Kid Creole and the Coconuts will be supporting. Tickets cost £80, £51.80 or £35.40. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• The original line-up of 1980s girl group Bananarama – namely Siobhan Fahey, Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward – can be seen at Newcastle City Hall next Wednesday, November 15. Tickets to see the pop trio, formed in London in 1981 and famous for a string of hit singles including 1982’s Shy Boy, a No 4, and 1984’s Robert De Niro’s Waiting, a No 3, cost from £51. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• US roots rockers Dan Baird and Homemade Sin are playing at the Cluny in Newcastle on Sunday, November 12. Tickets to see the former Georgia Satellites frontman, 63, and his backing band promote their fifth LP together, Rollercoaster, released in March, cost £19. Otis Gibbs will be supporting. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Reunited heavy metal veterans the Tygers of Pan Tang, best known for their 1980 debut album, Wild Cat, a o 18 hit, are on at Think Tank in Newcastle tonight, November 10. Tickets to see the North Tynesiders, formed in Whitley Bay in 1978 and together from then until 1987 and since 1999, cost £11. For details, go to www.thinktanknewcastle.com