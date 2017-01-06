7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Avenged Sevenfold, Disturbed, Servers and Jez Lowe

Here’s our first round-up of 2017 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the North East over the next seven days, including gigs by Avenged Sevenfold, Disturbed, Servers and Jez Lowe.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, January 13.

• Avenged Sevenfold are returning to Newcastle next Thursday, January 12, to play their first show at the city’s Metro Radio Arena. This will be their fifth show in the city, all but one of their previous visits having been to what is now the O2 Academy and the other, in 2004, to the university’s students’ union. The US heavy metal band are over here for a nine-date UK arena tour, their biggest yet, to promote their seventh album, The Stage, a No 13 hit following its release in October. Tickets to see the five-piece act, formed in California in 1999, cost £37.50 or £45. Disturbed and In Flames will be supporting. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• This year’s Christmas panto at Newcastle Theatre Royal, Cinderella, runs until Sunday, January 15. Tickets cost from £13. Its cast features Danny Adams, Clive Webb and Chris Hayward. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Servers are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 tomorrow night, January 7. The South Yorkshire rockers, founded in Barnsley in 2012, are on the road to promote their third album, Everything is OK, released in August last year. Tickets cost £7.05. Enversa and Dunes will be supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• Blues acts Ron Sayer Jr, Charlotte Joyce and Jonny Dickinson are playing a free show at Newcastle’s Cluny 2 tomorrow, January 7. For details, go to www.thecluny.com

• North-East singer-songwriter Jez Lowe is playing at the Customs House in South Shields on Sunday, January 8. Tickets to see the County Durham-born 61-year-old cost £6. For details, go to www.customshouse.co.uk

• The curtain comes down on this year’s Christmas pantomime at the Customs House in South Shields, Jack and the Beanstalk, tomorrow, January 7. Its cast includes Luke Maddison, Ray Spencer and Steven Lee Hamilton. Tickets cost from £9.75. For details, go to www.customshouse.co.uk

• Jack and the Beanstalk is also this year’s festive panto at the Gala in Durham, and it too ends its run tomorrow, January 7. Its cast includes Neil Armstrong, Sarah Boulter, Jamie Brown and Paul Hartley. Tickets cost £6 to £17.50. For details, go to www.galadurham.co.uk