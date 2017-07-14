7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Busted, Barry Hyde, the Dickies and the Jar Family

Here’s our 28th round-up of the year of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including a free show by revived boy-band Busted.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, July 21.

• Reunited boy-band Busted are playing a free show in Bents Park in South Shields on Sunday, July 16, as part of this year’s South Tyneside Festival. The Understudies and Sonny and Call will be supporting the Essex trio, together from 200 to 2005 and since 2015. Busted’s third and latest album, Night Driver, was a No 13 hit last year, following on from their self-titled debut in 2002 and A Present for Everyone the year after, both No 2s. For details, go to www.southtyneside.gov.uk/58785

• Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 is staging a fundraising show tonight, July 14, in aid of survivors of last month’s Grenfell Tower fire in London. Barry Hyde, of Sunderland indie rock band the Futureheads and Hyde and Beast, will be playing a solo acoustic set, and other artists on the bill include tribute acts Old Red Eyes and Nearly Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birdz, plus Tom Mouse Smith, Martin Longstaff and Glasswire. Tickets cost £5.65. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• US punk veterans the Dickies are playing at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 next Wednesday, July 19. The band – best known here for their one top 10 single, Banana Splits, a cover of 1968’s Tra La La Song (One Banana, Two Banana), the theme tune for the American children’s television programme written by Mark Barkan and Ritchie Adams, a No 7 hit in 1979 – are on tour to mark the 40th anniversary of their formation in California’s San Fernando Valley. Tickets cost £16.90. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• Newcastle rock band Speeder are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 tomorrow, July 15. Vorstellan, Chronic Change and Clippah will be supporting.Tickets cost £5.05. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• The Jar Family can be seen at the Riverside in Newcastle tonight, July 14. Tickets to see the Hartlepool folk band, formed in 2010,cost £15. For details, go to www.riversidenewcastle.co.uk

• A production of the 2002 Jeanine Tesori, Dick Scanlan and Richard Morris musical Thoroughly Modern Millie, based on the 1967 Julie Andrews film of the same name, can be seen at Newcastle Theatre Royal until tomorrow, July 15. It stars Joanne Clifton, a professional dancer on the BBC One series Strictly Come Dancing since 2014. Tickets cost from £16.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Veteran Teesside goth band Momento Mori UK are playing a home-town show at Stockton’s Georgian Theatre tonight, July 14, to mark the 30th anniversary of their formation. Tickets are £5. Juratory, Red Ropes, the Golden Age of Nothing and Auger will be supporting. For details, go to teesmusicalliance.org.uk/live-events