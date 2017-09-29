7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Dizzee Rascal, the Pretenders and Little Big Town

Here’s our 39th round-up of the year of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Dizzee Rascal, the Pretenders and Little Big Town.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, October 6.

Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders performing at this year's Glastonbury Festival in Somerset.

• Rapper Dizzee Rascal is on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy next Thursday, October 5. The Londoner, alias Dylan Kwabena Mills, is on tour to promote his sixth album, Raskit, a No 10 hit following its release in July. Tickets to see the 33-year-old, best known for his four No 1 singles – Dance Wiv Me, featuring Calvin Harris and Chrome, in 2008; Bonkers, with Armand Van Helden, and Holiday, with Chrome, both in 2009; and Dirtee Disco in 2010 – cost £28.65. Donaeo will be supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena hosts the latest Disney on Ice show, called Passport to Adventure, from Tuesday, October 3, to Sunday, October 8. Characters from Walt Disney films including frozen, The Lion King, Peter Pan and Zootropolis will be featured. Tickets cost from £19.80. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Country-and-western group Little Big Town are playing at the Sage Gateshead on Sunday, October 1. The American quartet, formed in Alabama in 1998, are over here to promote their eighth album, The Breaker, a No 65 UK hit and US No 4 upon its release in February. Tickets cost £30. Seth Ennis will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• Three-quarters of Bucks Fizz are on at Playhouse Whitley Bay tonight, September 29. Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston, accompanied by Bobby McVay, are one of two versions of the group, formed in London in 1981 and best known for winning that year’s Eurovision Song Contest with Making Your Mind Up, doing the rounds, the other being fronted by fellow original member Bobby G and retaining the rights to the name Bucks Fizz. Tickets to see them at the North Tyneside venue cost £23.50. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• A production of the 1987 Alfred Uhry play Driving Miss Daisy, turned into a film in 1989, can be seen at Newcastle Theatre Royal from Monday, October 2, until a week tomorrow, October 7. Directed by Richard Beecham, it stars Siân Phillips and Derek Griffiths. Tickets cost from £14.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Veteran pop act the Pretenders are playing at Newcastle City Hall tomorrow, September 30. The band – formed in Herefordshire in 1978 and together from then until 1987, from 1990 to 2012 and since last year – are on the road to plug their 10th album, Alone, a No 40 hit following its release in October last year. Tickets to see the band, fronted by Chrissie Hynde, cost from £44. The Rails will be supporting. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Elvis Presley tribute act Rob Kingsley can be seen at the Sunderland Empire next Thursday, October 5. Tickets to see the 49-year-old Scot’s show, called A Vision of Elvis, at the Wearside venue cost £29.35. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire