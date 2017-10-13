7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Emeli Sande, Train and Richard Thompson

Here’s our 41st round-up of the year of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Emeli Sande, Richard Thompson, Train and Fickle Friends.

• US pop-rock act Train will be making tracks to Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Tuesday, October 17. The band, formed in California in 1993, are over here to plug their 10th album, A Girl, a Bottle, a Boat, a No 13 hit upon its release in January. Tickets to see the San Francisco group – best known for their two top 10 singles, Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me), a No 10 in 2001, and Drive By, a No 6 in 2012 – cost £33.75. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Emeli Sande is on at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on Monday, October 16. The Sunderland-born 30-year-old, brought up in Aberdeenshire in Scotland, is on tour to promote her second album, Long Live the Angels, a No 2 hit following its release in November last year. Tickets cost £41.25, £49.50 or £60. Calum Scott will be supporting. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Justin Currie and the Pallbearers are playing at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two on Monday, October 16. The Scottish singer-songwriter is on tour with his backing band to promote his fourth solo album, This is My Kingdom Now, a No 54 hit following its release in May. Tickets to see the 52-year-old Glaswegian, best known as Del Amitri’s frontman, cost £27.30. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• Folk-rock veteran Richard Thompson returns to the Sage Gateshead next Wednesday, October 18. The 68-year-old Londoner is on the road to promote his 17th solo album, Acoustic Classics 2, a No 24 hit released in August and featuring stripped-back versions of songs from throughout his career, including his time with Fairport Convention. Josienne Clarke and Ben Walker will be supporting him. Tickets cost £27.30, £32.70 or £38.20. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• West Sussex indie pop act Fickle Friends are playing at the Riverside in Newcastle next Wednesday, October 18. The five-piece Brighton band, formed in 2013, released their second EP, Glue, last month, and their debut album is scheduled to follow next year. Tickets cost £9. For details, go to www.riversidenewcastle.co.uk

• A production of the 1971 Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey musical Grease, turned into a film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in 1978, opens at Newcastle Theatre Royal on Monday, October 16, and runs until a week tomorrow, October 21. Its cast includes Danielle Hope, Tom Parker and Louisa Lytton. Tickets cost from £16.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• South Tyneside comedian Sarah Millican will be giving a talk about her autobiography, How To Be Champion, out this month, at Newcastle’s Tyne Theatre and Opera House on Sunday, October 15. Tickets to see the South Shields-born 42-year-old cost £12.50. For details, go to tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk