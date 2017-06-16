7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Jackson Browne, the Mavericks and the Dead Kennedys

Here’s our 24th round-up of 2017 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including concerts by Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, Jackson Browne, the Dead Kennedys and the Mavericks.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, June 23.

Alexandra Burke in Sister Act.

• US punk veterans the Dead Kennedys are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Tuesday, June 20. The Californian band, together from 1978 to 1986 and since 2001, are best known over here for their 1980 debut album, Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables, a No 33 hit. Tickets cost £22.50. Otherkin will be supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• Veteran US singer-songwriter Jackson Browne is playing at the Sage Gateshead next Wednesday, June 21. His 14th and most recent album, Standing in the Breach, was a No 31 hit in 2014, his second highest ever chart placing here, following the No 26 spot claimed by The Pretender in 1976. Tickets to see the German-born 68-year-old, priced £50.10 or £43.10, have sold out, but returns might be available on the night. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• Alternative country act the Mavericks can be seen at the Sage Gateshead next Thursday, June 22. The US band, best known for their 1998 single Dance the Night Away, a No 4 hit, are over here to promote their non-charting ninth album, Brand New Day, released in March as a follow-up to 2015’s Mono, a No 96. Tickets to see the band, formed in Florida and together from 1989 to 2004 and since 2012, cost £40.30, £32.70 or £29.40. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• Hunter and the Bear are on at the Cluny in Newcastle on Sunday, June 18. Tickets to see the band, formed in London in 2012 and on tour to promote their non-charting debut LP, Paper Heart, released last month, cost £11. Lux Lisbon will be supporting. For details, go to thecluny.com

• 2008 X Factor champion Alexandra Burke stars in a production of the musical Sister Act on at Newcastle Theatre Royal from Monday, June 19, to Saturday, June 24. The cast of this version of the 2006 musical – written by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner, Douglas Carter Beane, Glenn Slater and Alan Menken – based on the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg film, also includes Joanna Francis, Jon Robyns, Karen Mann and Rosemary Ashe. Tickets to see the show, directed by Craig Revel Horwood, cost from £19.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• US soul legends Martha Reeves and the Vandellas are playing at Stockton’s Georgian Theatre on Tuesday, June 20. Alabama-born Reeves, 75, and her bandmates, her sisters Lois and Delphine Reeves, are best known for the single Dancing in the Street, a No 28 hit in 1964 and a No 4 when reissued five years later. Tickets to see the act, together from 1967 to 1972 and since 2010, are £22.50. For details, go to teesmusicalliance.org.uk

• Pub-rock legends Dr Feelgood are headlining this year’s Durham Blues Festival, on at the city’s Gala theatre tomorrow, June 17. Aynsley Lister, Kyla Brox, Debbie Bond, Red Butler and the Brian Rawson Band are also on the bill. Tickets cost £26. For details, go to www.galadurham.co.uk or www.durhambluesfestival.co.uk