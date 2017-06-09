7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Kraftwerk, Melt-Banana and Chaka Khan

Here’s our 23rd round-up of 2017 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including concerts by Brian Poole and the Tremeloes, Chaka Khan, Kraftwerk and Melt-Banana.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, June 16.

Reginald D Hunter.

• US pop legend Chaka Khan is coming to Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Monday, June 12. The 64-year-old, born Yvette Marie Stevens in Illinois, is best known this side of the Atlantic for her chart-topping 1984 single I Feel for You, a cover of the 1979 Prince album track. Tickets to see Khan, a 10-time Grammy winner estimated to have sold more than 70 million records worldwide, cost £39.90 or £45.50. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• North east rockers the Firelight Opera are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 tonight, June 9, to launch their debut album, Communication Breakdown. Tickets to see the five-piece band, formed in 2012, cost £7.05. Cohesion, People Making Noises and Duchess will be supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk are on at the Sage Gateshead next Wednesday, June 14. The German band, formed in Dusseldorf in 1969, are most famous for their 1981 single The Model, a No 1. Tickets, priced £48.38 to £80.63, have sold out, but returns might be available on the night. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• Melt-Banana can be seen at the Cluny in Newcastle tonight, June 9. Tickets to see the Japanese rock duo, formed as a band in Tokyo in 1992 but now consisting of just Yasuko Onuki and Ichirou Agata, cost £13.50. For details, go to thecluny.com

• The National Theatre’s production of Simon Stephens’ 2012 stage adaptation of the 2003 Mark Haddon novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is on at Newcastle Theatre Royal until tomorrow, June 10. Its cast includes Scott Reid, Sam Newton and Oliver Boot. Tickets to see the show, directed by Marianne Elliot, cost from £14.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Pop veterans Brian Poole and the Tremeloes are playing at the Customs House in South Shields tonight, June 9. Tickets to see the band, formed in 1958 but without Londoner Poole, 75, for much of the last five decades, cost from £22. Together and apart, they have notched up two no 1 singles, 1963’s Do You Love Me and 1967’s Silence is Golden. Vanity Fare will be supporting. For details, go to www.customshouse.co.uk

• US comedian Reginald D Hunter is scheduled to perform a stand-up show at the Gala in Durham next Wednesday, June 14, although anyone going along would be well advised to check the show is still on first as a broken leg is reported to have forced him to cancel an appearance in Suffolk tonight. Tickets to see the Georgia-born 48-year-old, priced £23, have sold out, but returns might be available on the evening, assuming the show goes ahead. For details, go to www.galadurham.co.uk