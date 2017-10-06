7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Little Mix, Belinda Carlisle and Gary Numan

Here’s our 40th round-up of the year of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Little Mix, Living Colour, Belinda Carlisle and Gary Numan.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, October 13.

Belinda Carlisle.

• New wave veteran Gary Numan is on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Monday, October 9. The 59-year-old Londoner, born Gary Webb, is on tour to promote his 21st album, Savage (Songs from a Broken World), a No 2 hit upon its release last month, his highest chart placing since 1980 and his first top 10 entry since 1982. Tickets to see Numan, best known for his two 1979 No 1 singles, Are ‘Friends’ Electric? with Tubeway Army and Cars solo, cost £33.75. Jayce Lewis will be supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena will be hosting the latest Disney on Ice show, called Passport to Adventure, until Sunday, October 8. Characters from Walt Disney films including Frozen, The Lion King, Peter Pan and Zootropolis are featured. Tickets cost from £19.80. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Girl group Little Mix return to Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena next Wednesday, October 11, for their fourth show there in just over a year and a half, following two dates in April last year and one the month before, and they’ll be back for three more next month. The 2011 X Factor champions, featuring South Tynesiders Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, are on the road to promote their fourth album, Glory Days, their first No 1 LP upon its release in November last year. The pop quartet, formed in 2011, are more regular visitors to the top of the singles chart, however, having reached it four times – with Cannonball in 2011, Wings in 2012, Black Magic in 2015 and Shout out to My Ex last year. Tickets cost £27.50, £38.50 or £49.50. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• US pop star Belinda Carlisle can be seen at the Sage Gateshead on Tuesday, October 10. The Hollywood-born 59-year-old will be playing her second album, Heaven on Earth, a No 4 hit in 1987, in its entirety for the first time to mark the 30th anniversary of its release. Her eighth album and first for a decade, Wilder Shores, a series of Sikh chants plus an acoustic version of Heaven is a Place on Earth, her only UK No 1 single, was released last Friday, September 29. Tickets, priced £32.70, have sold out, but returns might be available on the night. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• US rocker Dweezil Zappa is on at the Sage Gateshead on Sunday, October 8. The Los Angeles-born 48-year-old will, as ever, be playing songs by his late father Frank, this time around to mark, a year on, the 50th anniversary of the release of the first Mothers of Invention album, 1966’s Freak Out! Tickets cost £48.50 or £37.60. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• Reunited US rock veterans Living Colour are playing at the Riverside in Newcastle tomorrow, October 7. The band, formed in New York City in 1984 and together from then until 1995 and since 2000, are over here to promote their non-charting sixth album, Shade. Released last month, it was their first LP since 2009’s The Chair in the Doorway. Tickets to see the four-piece act, best known for their 1991 single Love Rears Its Ugly Head, a No 12 hit, cost £18.50. For details, go to www.riversidenewcastle.co.uk

• Welsh comedian Rob Brydon brings his first stand-up tour since 2009 to Newcastle City Hall tomorrow, October 7. The band – formed in Herefordshire in 1978 and together from then until 1987, from 1990 to 2012 and since last year – are on the road to plug their 10th album, Alone, a No 40 hit following its release in October last year. Tickets to see the Glamorgan-born 52-year-old, presenter of the BBC One comedy panel show Would I Lie to You? since 2009, cost £37. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk