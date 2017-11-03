7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Little Mix, Penetration and Nothing But Thieves

Here’s our 44th round-up of the year of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Little Mix, Nothing But Thieves, Penetration and Vant.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, November 10.

Reunited punk act Penetration.

• Girl group Little Mix return to Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena tonight and twice tomorrow, November 3 and 4, for their fifth, sixth and seventh shows there in just over a year and a half, following two dates in April last year and one the month before, plus another last month. The 2011 X Factor champions, featuring South Tynesiders Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, are on the road to promote their fourth album, Glory Days, their first No 1 LP upon its release in November last year. The pop quartet, formed in 2011, are more regular visitors to the top of the singles chart, however, having reached it four times – with Cannonball in 2011, Wings in 2012, Black Magic in 2015 and Shout out to My Ex last year. Lina and Aleem will be supporting. Tickets cost £27.50, £38.50 or £49.50. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Merseyside comedian John Bishop will be bringing his first stand-up tour for three years to Newcastle’s Metro Radio next Wednesday and Thursday, November 8 and 9. Tickets to see the Liverpool-born 50-year-old cost £27.50, £33.00, £38.50 or £43.45. Rat Boy and Kyle Falconer will be supporting. For details, go to liamgallagher.com or www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Nothing But Thieves are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Sunday, November 5. The Essex alternative rock act are on the road to promote their second album, Broken Machine, a No 2 hit released in September as a follow-up to their self-titled 2015 debut LP, a No 7 hit. Tickets to see the five-piece Southend-on-Sea band, formed in 2012, cost £21.35. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Joanne Shaw Taylor can be seen at the Sage Gateshead next Tuesday, November 7. Her fifth and latest album, Wild, was a No 19 hit upon its release in October last year, her highest chart placing to date. Tickets to see the West Midlands-born 31-year-old cost £30, £27.30, £25.10 or £21.80. Dan Patlansky will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• Showbusiness veterans Des O’Connor and Jimmy Tarbuck can be seen together at Newcastle Theatre Royal on Sunday, November 5. Tickets to see Londoner O’Connor, 85, and Liverpool-born Tarbuck, 77, cost £19. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Reformed punk band Penetration are playing at the Cluny in Newcastle tomorrow, November 4. The band, together from 1976 to 1979 and since 2001, are on tour, arguably belatedly, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their formation in Ferryhill, County Durham, originally as the Points, and to promote two new singles they have out, one made up of three songs from 1977 now re-recorded – In the Future, Race Against Time and Duty Free Technology – and the other comprising cover versions of the Flamin’ Groovies’ Shake Some Action and Buzzcocks’ I Don’t Mind. Tickets cost £14. For details, go to thecluny.com or penetrationband.com

• Alternative rock act Vant are on at Stockton’s Georgian Theatre tomorrow, November 4. The band, formed in London in 2014, are on the road to plug their upcoming mini-LP Talk Like Thunder, a follow-up to their debut album, Dumb Blood, a No 46 hit released in February this year. Tickets to see the quartet, fronted by nearby Seaham’s Mattie Vant, cost £10. For details, go to georgiantheatre.co.uk