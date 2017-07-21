7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Louisa Johnson, Chuck Prophet, William Bell and Yes Lad

Here’s our 29th round-up of the year of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by William Bell, Yes Lad and Beth Nielsen Chapman, plus a free show by X Factor champion Louisa Johnson.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, July 28.

US singer-songwriter Chuck Prophet.

• 2015 X Factor winner Louisa Johnson is playing a free show in Bents Park in South Shields on Sunday, July 23, as part of this year’s South Tyneside Festival. Jedward, 5 After Midnight, Taken and Matt Terry will be supporting the Essex-born 19-year-old, best known for her 2015 cover version of Bob Dylan’s Forever Young, a No 9 hit, and Tears, her collaboration with Clean Bandit, a No 5 last year. Gates open at noon, and the entertainment is scheduled to finish by 5pm. For details, go to www.southtyneside.gov.uk/58847

• Boy band Yes Lad, best known for their stint on the 2016 series of ITV talent show The X Factor, are playing at Newcastle’s O2 Academy next Wednesday, July 26. The five-piece pop outfit, formed in Greater Manchester last year, are on tour to promote their forthcoming debut album, yet to be given a title or release date. Tickets cost £7.05. Reuben Gray will be supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• American soul singer William Bell can be seen at the Sage Gateshead tomorrow, July 22, as part of this year’s SummerTyne Americana Festival. The Tennessee-born 78-year-old, best known for his 1961 debut single You Don’t Miss Your Water and co-writing the 1967 Albert King single Born Under a Bad Sign, will be playing with the Stax Academy Revue. Tickets cost £24.20. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• US singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is playing at the Sage Gateshead on Sunday, July 23, as part of its 2017 SummerTyne Americana Festival. Callaghan will be supporting the 58-year-old Texan. Two of her 10 solo albums to date have been hits here – Look, a No 63 in 2004, and Back to Love, a No 68 in 2010. Tickets cost £26.90. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• US roots rocker Chuck Prophet is also on at the Sage Gateshead, in its hall two, on Sunday as part of the same festival. The 54-year-old Californian is currently promoting his 13th solo album, Bobby Fuller Died for Your Sins, released in February as a follow-up to 2014’s Night Surfer. Tickets to see the former Green on Red guitarist cost £21.50. Curse of Lono will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Newcastle upon Tyne Musical Theatre Company is staging an adaptation of the 1939 Judy Garland film The Wizard of Oz at Newcastle Theatre Royal from Tuesday, July 25, until Saturday, July 29. Tickets cost from £10. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Eliza and the Bear and the Sherlocks are playing at Stockton’s Georgian Theatre and Ku Bar tonight, July 21, as part of this year’s Stockton Stages festival. Also on the bill are Cellar Door, Oddity Road, Scalesia and Catalyse. Tickets are £12. For details, go to teesmusicalliance.org.uk/live-events