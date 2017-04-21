7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Maximo Park, Diversity and Seasick Steve

Here’s our 16th round-up of 2017 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including concerts by Seasick Steve, Spear of Destiny, the Quireboys and Maximo Park.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, April 28.

The Quireboys.

• Dance troupe Diversity, winners of the third series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, are on at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on Sunday, April 23. Tickets to see the London-based outfit, led by Ashley Banjo and formed in 2007, cost £27.50, £38.50, £70 or £130. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• US blues rocker Seasick Steve is playing at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tonight, April 21, to promote his eighth album, Keepin’ the Horse Between Me and the Ground, a No 8 hit following its release in October. Tickets, priced £27, to see the Californian, purportedly 76 and born Steven Gene Wold but reportedly a decade younger and really called Steve Leach, have sold out but might be available from other sources. Black Box Revelation are supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• Alternative rock act Maximo Park are playing two in-store acoustic gigs in their home town of Newcastle over the next week. The band’s sixth album, Risk to Exist, is released today, April 21, and to plug it, they’re playing at HMV, in Eldon Square, at 5.30pm today and at Reflex, in Nun Street, next Thursday, April 27, and they’ll be returning to the city’s O2 Academy on Saturday, May 6, as part of their first proper national tour since 2014. Entry to the HMV show is free to album buyers on a first-come-first-served basis, and the band will be signing copies of the LP after their set. For details, go to www.hmv.com/hmvlive/maximo-park

• A blues double bill made up of Ben Poole and the Mitch Laddie Band is on offer at the Cluny in Newcastle on Sunday, April 23. Tickets cost £12. For details, go to thecluny.com/gigs

• Rock veterans the Quireboys are playing at the Riverside in Newcastle tomorrow, April 22. The band, formed in London in 1984 and together from then until 1993, fleetingly in 1995 and since 2001, are on tour to promote their non-charting ninth album, Twisted Love, released in September last year. Tickets to see the group, best known for their 1990 single Hey You, a No 14 hit, cost £20. For details, go to www.riversidenewcastle.co.uk

• Alabama 3 are on at Stockton’s Georgian Theatre on Monday, April 24. Tickets to see the alternative rock act, formed in London in 1996 and on tour to promote their non-charting 12th album, Blues, released in October, cost £20. For details, go to teesmusicalliance.org.uk/live-events

• Spear of Destiny are playing at Stockton’s Georgian Theatre next Thursday, April 27. The post-punk act, formed in London in 1983 and still fronted by Kirk Brandon, are best known for their 1987 single Never Take Me Alive, a No 14 hit. Tickets cost £13.50. For details, go to teesmusicalliance.org.uk/live-events