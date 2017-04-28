7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Michael Kiwanuka, Slaves, John Power and Walter Trout

Here’s our 17th round-up of 2017 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including concerts by the Vmps, Slaves, Walter Trout and Michael Kiwanuka.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, May 5.

Will Joseph Cook.

• Boy-band the Vamps are on at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena next Monday, May 1. Both their albums to date, 2014’s Meet the Vamps and the year after’s Wake Up, have made the top 10, the former peaking at No 2 and the latter at No 10. Tickets to see the pop quartet, formed in 2012, cost £13.75, £27.50 or £54.45. The Tide will be supporting. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Post-punk duo Slaves are playing at Newcastle’s O2 Academy for the second time in a matter of months tonight, April 28, as part of the multi-venue Hit the North festival. The act, formed in Kent in 2012 by Laurie Vincent and Isaac Holman, last visited the Westgate Road venue in November to plug their second LP, Take Control, a No 6 hit upon its release the month before. Tickets cost £36. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• Indie pop singer-songwriter Will Joseph Cook is visiting Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 next Wednesday, May 3, to promote his debut album, Sweet Dreamer, released earlier this month. Tickets to see the Kent-born 19-year-old cost £10.12. For details, go to willjosephcook.co.uk or www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• Cast frontman John Power can be seen at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 next Thursday, May 4. Power hasn’t released a solo album since 2008, but Cast’s sixth studio LP, Kicking Up the Dust, cam out last Friday, April 21, and Power will be returning to the academy in December with the band, together from 1992 to 2001 and since 2010, to promote it. Tickets to see the 49-year-old Merseysider next week cost £15.75. The Voluntears will be supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• Soul singer Michael Kiwanuka is on at the Sage Gateshead on Sunday, April 30. This is his second show in the north east to plug his chart-topping second album, Love and Hate, released in July last year, following a gig at Newcastle’s Wylam Brewery last October. Tickets, priced £18.81, to see the Londoner, 30 next week, have sold out but returns might be available on the night. Paradisia will be supporting him. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• Teesside pop group Cattle and Cane, led by siblings Joe and Helen Hammill, are heading north to the Sage Gateshead’s hall two next Thursday, May 4, to plug their second album, Mirrors, released today. Tickets to see the band, formed in Thornaby-on-Tees in 2010, cost £9.30. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• US blues guitarist Walter Trout is playing at the Playhouse Whitley Bay on Monday, May 1. Tickets to see the New Jersey-born 66-year-old at the North Tyneside venue cost £25. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk