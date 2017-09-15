7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Ryan Adams, Nik Kershaw, Coasts and Gilbert O’Sullivan

Here’s our 37th round-up of the year of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including concerts by Ryan Adams, Coasts and Dan Reed.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, September 15.

Indie pop band Coasts.

• US pop-rock band Mayday Parade are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 next Wednesday, September 20. The five-piece Florida act, formed in 2005, are over here as part of a tour to mark the 10th anniversary of the release of their non-charting debut album, A Lesson in Romantics. Supporting them will be With Confidence and All Get Out. Tickets cost £21. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• US rocker Ryan Adams can be seen at the Sage Gateshead on Sunday, September 17. The North Carolina-born 42-year-old is on tour to promote his 16th album, Prisoner, a No 3 hit following its release in February, his highest chart placing here to date. Tickets, priced £35.40, have sold out, but returns might be available on the night. Karen Elson will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• 1980s pop star Nik Kershaw is playing at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two on Sunday, September 17. The Bristol-born 59-year-old is best known for his three top 10 hits in 1984 – Wouldn’t It Be Good, a No 4; a reissue of the year before’s I Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me, a No 2; and The Riddle, a No 3. His ninth and latest album, Eight, was a No 91 hit in 2012. Tickets cost £25.10. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• Veteran US rocker Dan Reed visits the Cluny 2 in Newcastle tomorrow, September 16. The Oregon-born 54-year-old – formerly frontman for the Dan Reed Network, best known for their third album, The Heat, a No 15 hit in 1991 – is on tour to plug his fourth solo album, Confessions, released today, September 15. Tickets cost £20. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Coasts are playing at Independent in Sunderland on Tuesday, September 19, to promote their second album, This Life, a No 17 hit following its release last month as a follow-up to their self-titled debut last year. Tickets to see the alternative rock act, formed in Bristol in 2011, cost £14.30. They can also be seen at Newcastle’s Riverside the night after, September 20, and tickets for that show cost £14.30 too. For details, go to www.independentsunderland.com or www.riversidenewcastle.co.uk

• A production of the 1992 musical Crazy for You – Ken Ludwig’s reworking of the 1930 musical Girl Crazy by a 1930 show by George and Ira Gershwin, Guy Bolton and John McGowan – can be seen at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal until tomorrow, September 16. Staged by the Watermill Theatre in Bagnor, Berkshire, it stars Tom Chambers, Caroline Flack and Charlotte Wakefield. Tickets cost from £17.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Irish singer-songwriter Gilbert O’Sullivan is playing at Newcastle City Hall next Thursday, September 21. The Munster-born 70-year-old is on tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of a recording career including two No 1 singles, 1972’s Clair and 1973’s Get Down. Tickets cost £32. This show was originally scheduled for March, and all original tickets remain valid. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk