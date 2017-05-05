7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Take That, Maximo Park and Adam Ant

Here’s our 18th round-up of 2017 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including concerts by Take That, Adam Ant, Maximo Park and Robert Cray

Next week’s will follow next Friday, May 12.

Robert Cray.

• Adam Ant is on at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena tonight, May 5. The 1980s pop act will be performing hits from a back catalogue stretching back to 1978 and including three No 1 singles – 1981’s Stand and Deliver and Prince Charming and 1982’s Goody Two Shoes. Tickets to see the 62-year-old Londoner cost £35.75 or £44. Glam Skanks will be supporting. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• South Tyneside comedian Chris Ramsey will be bringing his latest stand-up show to Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena tomorrow, May 6. Tickets to see the South Shields-born 30-year-old, seen on TV in shows including the BBC2 sitcom Hebburn, cost £19.25, £22 or £27.50. Carl Hutchinson will be supporting. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Veteran pop act Take That are returning to Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on Monday and Tuesday, May 8 and 9. The pop band – currently a trio comprising Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – are on tour to promote their eighth album, Wonderland, a No 2 hit following its release in March. Tickets to see the act, formed in Manchester in 1990 and together from then until 1996 and since 2006, cost £60 to £100. All Saints will be supporting. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Maximo Park are playing a home-town show at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tomorrow, May 6. The alternative rock act, formed in 2000, are currently promoting their sixth album, Risk to Exist, a No 11 hit upon its release last month. Tickets, priced £20, have sold out but might be available from secondary sources. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle or maximopark.com

Sam Brookes is playing in Newcastle tonight.

• Canadian pop-punk band Marianas Trench are visiting Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 on Monday, May 8, to promote their non-charting fourth album, Astoria, released in October 2015. Tickets to see the quartet, formed in Vancouver in 2001, cost £13.60. Club Drive are supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• US blues guitarist Robert Cray returns to the Sage Gateshead on Tuesday, May 9, to plug his 18th album, Robert Cray and Hi Rhythm, released in April as a follow-up to 2014’s In My Soul, a No 43 hit, but yet to chart. Tickets to see the Georgia-born 63-year-old cost £43.10 or £32.20. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• Alternative folk singer-songwriter Sam Brookes can be seen at the Cluny 2 in Newcastle tonight, May 5. He’s got a new single out now, called My Girl Drinks Coffee, and a follow-up to his 2014 debut album, Kairos, is in the works. Tickets to see the London-based 30-year-old cost £8. Low Chimes and Josh Newell-Brown will be supporting him. For details, go to www.sambrookes.com or thecluny.com