7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by the Skids, Maccabees, Undertones and Blue Oyster Cult

Here’s our 25th round-up of 2017 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including concerts by the Undertones, Emily Maguire, the Skids and Blue Oyster Cult.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, June 30.

The Maccabees.

• The Skids are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tonight, June 23. The Scottish punk-era veterans, together from 1977 to 1982, 2007 to 2010 and since last year, are on tour to mark the 40th anniversary of their formation in Fife and to promote their forthcoming fifth album, Burning Cities, a fan-funded follow-up to their 1981 flop Joy. They are best known for their only top 10 single, Into the Valley, a No 10 in 1979, but also hit the top 20 that same year with Masquerade, a No 14, and Working for the Yankee Dollar, a No 20. Tickets cost £25.35. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• Alternative rock act the Maccabees bring their farewell tour to Newcastle’s O2 Academy tomorrow, June 24. The five-piece band, formed in London in 2004, are going out on a high having claimed their first chart-topper with their fourth and final album, 2015’s marks to Prove It. Tickets cost £33.75. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• US soul singer Carleen Anderson is playing at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two next Thursday, June 29. The 60-year-old Texan is best known over here for her first solo album True Spirit, a No 12 hit in 1994. Tickets cost £24.50. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• Singer-songwriter Emily Maguire can be seen at the Cluny in Newcastle tomorrow, June 24. Tickets to see the London-born 42-year-old, on tour to promote her fifth album, A Bit of Blue, released in February, cost £12. For details, go to thecluny.com

Singer-songwriter Emily Maguire.

• 2008 X Factor champion Alexandra Burke stars in a production of the musical Sister Act on at Newcastle Theatre Royal until tomorrow, June 24. The cast of this version of the 2006 musical – written by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner, Douglas Carter Beane, Glenn Slater and Alan Menken – based on the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg film, also includes Joanna Francis, Jon Robyns, Karen Mann and Rosemary Ashe. Tickets to see the show, directed by Craig Revel Horwood, cost from £19.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• US rock veterans Blue Oyster Cult are playing at Northumbria University’s students’ union on Monday, June 26. They are best known for their classic 1976 single (Don’t Fear) The Reaper, a No 16 hit. Tickets to see the band, formed in New York in 1967 as Soft White Underbelly but renamed in 1971, at the Newcastle venue cost £27.50. For details, go to www.mynsu.co.uk/ents/event/628

• Punk-era veterans the Undertones are headlining this year’s Northumberland Live free concert on Blyth Beach tomorrow, June 24. The Northern Irish band, together from 1975 to 1983 and since 1999, are best known for the seven hit singles they notched up between 1978 and 1981, including Teenage Kicks, a No 31 in 1978, and My Perfect Cousin, a No 9 in 1980. They will be supported by acts including Cryssis, Twister, Pacific, Little Moth and the Exciters. Admission is free. For details, go to www.facebook.com/NorthumberlandLiveFestival