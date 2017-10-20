7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by the Waterboys, Liam Fray and Starsailor

Here’s our 42nd round-up of the year of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by the Waterboys, Courteeners frontman Liam Fray, Starsailor and Stone Foundation.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, October 27.

Starsailor.

• Courteeners frontman Liam Fray is playing a solo acoustic show at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tomorrow, October 21. The Greater Manchester-born 32-year-old will be singing songs from the Courteeners’ back catalogue. Since being formed in 2006, his band have notched up five top 10 albums in a row, the latest being last year’s Mapping the Rendezvous, a No 4 hit. Tickets for this show, relocated from the Riverside, cost £23. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• The Waterboys return to the Sage Gateshead on Monday, October 23, to promote their 12th album, Out of All This Blue. Reaching No 8 upon its release last month, it was the Scottish folk-rockers’ first top 10 hit since 1993’s Dream Harder. They’ll be a nine-piece group for this tour as frontman Mike Scott and fellow core members Steve Wickham on violin, Ralph Salmins on drums, Paul Brown on keyboards and Aongus Ralston on bass will be joined by additional guitarist Bart Walker, extra drummer Jon Green and backing singers Jess Kav and Zennie Summers. It will be the Waterboys’ fourth visit to the riverside venue, following previous shows there in 2006, 2012 and 2015, plus a solo set by Scott, accompanied by Wickham, also in 2012. Tickets to see the band, formed in Edinburgh in 1983 and best known for their single The Whole of the Moon, a No 26 in 1985 and a No 3 when reissued in 1991, cost £42 or £36.50. Sophie Morgan will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• Stone Foundation are on at the Riverside in Newcastle tonight, October 20, and the Georgian Theatre in Stockton tomorrow, October 21. The seven-piece soul act are on the road to plug their fourth album, the Paul Weller-produced Street Rituals, a No 25 hit following its release in April this year, and Live Rituals, a live LP out this month. Tickets to see the West Midlands band cost £15 for both shows. For details, go to www.riversidenewcastle.co.uk or georgiantheatre.co.uk/live-events

• A production of the 1971 Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey musical Grease, turned into a film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in 1978, can be seen at Newcastle Theatre Royal until tomorrow, October 21. Its cast includes Danielle Hope, Tom Parker and Louisa Lytton. Tickets cost from £16.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

Liam Fray.

• Comedian Jimmy Carr brings his latest stand-up tour to Newcastle City Hall tonight, October 20. Tickets to see the 45-year-old Londoner, seen on TV shows including Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats, cost £30. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• US experimental singer-songwriter Thomas Truax can be seen at the Middlesbrough Institute of Modern Art tonight, October 20, and the Cumberland Arms in Newcastle on Sunday, October 22. Tickets cost £10 for the former and £8.80 for the latter. Truax is on tour to promote his forthcoming, as-yet-untitled ninth album, a follow-up to 2015’s Jetstream Sunset. For details, go to www.thomastruax.com

• Alternative rock act Starsailor are on at the Boiler Shop in Newcastle tomorrow, October 21. The Wigan quartet, together from 2000 to 2009 and since 2014, are on tour to promote their fifth album, All This Life, a No 23 hit following its release last month, their highest chart placing for a dozen years. Tickets to see the band, best known for their two top 10 singles – Alcoholic, a No 10 in 2001, and Silence is Easy, a No 9 in 2003 – cost £21.45. For details, go to www.starsailorband.co.uk