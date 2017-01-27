7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Two Door Cinema Club, Showaddywaddy, C Duncan and Man Made

Here’s our fourth round-up of 2017 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Two Door Cinema Club and Showaddywaddy.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, February 3.

C Duncan is live in Newcastle tonight.

• Pop veterans Showaddywaddy are on at the Playhouse Whitley Bay tomorrow, January 28. The band, formed in Leicestershire in 1973 but now featuring only two of their original members, bassist Rod Deas and drummer Romeo Challenger, are best known for their chart-topping 1976 single Under the Moon of Love. Tickets to see the heritage act at the North Tyneside concert hall cost £21. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• Television historian David Starkey is giving a talk at the Playhouse Whitley Bay on Sunday night, January 29, about the 1215 Magna Carta agreement between King John and his nobles. Tickets to see the Cumbrian-born 72-year-old discussing the charter at the Marine Avenue venue cost £17. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• A belated Burns Night ceilidh is being held at the Sage Gateshead’s Northern Rock Foundation Hall tonight, January 27. The Nathan Armstrong Ceilidh Band will be providing music at the riverside venue’s commemoration of the works of Scottish poet Robert Burns, born in Alloway, near Ayr, in 1759. Admission is free, but tickets are required. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Cash, a Johnny Cash tribute act fronted by Ben Welburn, can be seen at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tomorrow, January 28. Tickets to see the five-piece act, formed in London in 2010, cost £12.37. Bob Douglas and Hope will be supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle or www.cashbandlondon.co.uk

• Two Door Cinema Club are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy next Tuesday, January 31. Tickets, priced £21, have sold out but might be available from secondary sources at marked-up prices. The Irish indie rock trio, formed in County Down in 2007 by Alex Trimble, Kevin Baird and Sam Halliday, are on tour to promote their third album, Gameshow, a No 5 hit following its release in October. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle or twodoorcinemaclub.com

• Scottish singer-songwriter Christopher Duncan is playing at Newcastle’s Cluny tonight, January 27. The 27-year-old Glaswegian, going by the stage name of C Duncan, is on tour to promote his non-charting second album, The Midnight Sun, released in October as a follow-up to the year before’s Mercury Music Prize-nominated Architect. Tickets cost £10. For details, go to www.thecluny.com or c-duncan.co.uk

• Alternative rock trio Man Made are returning to Tynemouth’s Surf Cafe tonight, January 27. The trio, fronted by Nile Marr, son of Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, are on the road to promote their non-charting debut album, TV Broke My Brain, released in April last year. Tickets, priced £6, to see the act, formed in Manchester in 2015, have sold out, but returns might be available on the night. For details, go to @SurfCafeTM on Twitter.