A green weekend at coast

Discover an event jam-packed with Irish colours, live music, fun runs, a world record attempt, dancers, choirs, north east flavours and a tented village containing five interactive worlds in Tynemouth this week.

Green Carnival at the Coast will take place on Friday and Saturday at Tynemouth Priory and Castle.

The event starts with ‘A different kind of St Patrick’s Day’, featuring the Cuban Brothers and Trevor Nelson playing live at the priory on Friday night.

On Saturday thousands will flock to be part of a Guinness World Record attempt to create the largest human shamrock.

And there is also the chance to take part in the Green Carnival Fun Run.

Entry includes a medal, t-shirt and goody bag, plus entry to both the world record attempt and the priory, with its tented village, entertainment and food concessions.

There’s also the Shamrock Ball, which will take place in the central marquee on Saturday evening, promising to be a night of fun, comedy and even more live music, plus attendees can witness an emerald green priory and castle like they’ve never seen before.

For more information, tickets, and booking visit www.greencarnivalatthecoast.com