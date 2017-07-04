Big music names head to Northumberland festival this weekend

Cast, Craig Charles, From The Jam, The Selecter, Lucy Spraggan, Keston Cobblers, Bloxed Beats, Coquin Migale, The Baghdaddies are just some of the bands who will be performing at Corbridge Festival.

Corbridge Festival, at Tynedale Park, an increasingly popular family-friendly music festival, returns for its’ seventh year with a spectacular musical line-up on Friday and Saturday that somehow manages to top all previous years.

Craig Charles will be performing at Corbridge Festival

As usual, the musical delights cover most genres, ranging from folk to funk, ska to punk. With a jammed packed year in the making, the funk and soul train keeps movin’ along - making a stop at Corbridge on Friday with Craig Charles and his Funk & Soul Club to kick off.

The legendary actor, host and broadcaster is one of UK’s most beloved Funk and Soul DJ’s. From Robot Wars to Red Dwarf,10 years of broadcasting BBC 6 Music’s primetime Saturday night show, have established Craig as a genuine Funk & Soul icon. Live every Saturday night with an assortment of classic gems and emerging artists, Craig has garnered global support as one of the UK’s foremost Funk and Soul commentators, DJ’s and promoters of new music.

Britpop legends Cast will be headlining on Saturday night. Formed in 1992 in Liverpool by frontman John Power and bassist Peter Wilkinson. Cast bring a back catalogue of hits that goes on and on. Hits such as ‘Alright’, ‘Fine Time’, ‘Walkaway’ and ‘Flying’. The timing for Cast to come to Corbridge is perfect too as they have just released a brand new track ‘Paper Chains’ from their forthcoming album ‘Kicking up the Dust’. The single is available to download now and the album is due to be released in the Spring.

Next up is From The Jam featuring former Jam bassist Bruce Foxton, legendary vocalist and guitarist Russell Hastings and drummer Mike Randon, and they’re coming to Corbridge to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Jam’s debut album ‘In The City’. The band will be performing a selection of songs from the album as well The Jam’s greatest hits like ‘Going Underground’ and ‘a Town called Malice’.

Lucy Spraggan will be performing at Corbridge Festival

Also performing at Corbridge this year is The Selecter a two-tone ska revival band from Coventry formed in mid-1979, and famous for hits such as ‘On My Radio’ and ‘Three Minute Hero’. Led by iconic front woman Pauline Black and co-fronted by original member Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson they bring with them an incredibly talented band of musicians,. While the anarchic passion that fuelled Selecter gigs during the two-tone era is still there, if anything, Pauline and Gaps are more driven than ever! Their confidence is sky-high and they’re also writing the best songs of their career, which is saying something given the enduring popularity of “Three Minute Hero”, “Missing Words” and “On My Radio”. Their latest album, Subculture, was mixed by UK dub-master Prince Fatty and released to critical acclaim in 2015.

Another recognisable name coming to Corbridge is Lucy Spraggan. Lucy famous for hits such as ‘Last Night’ and ‘Tea and Toast’, may not have taken the traditional singer-songwriter route, but after three Top 40 albums and several sell-out tours, it’s clear to see she has developed a truly loyal fan base. Since she appeared on the X Factor in 2012, Lucy’s audition video has been viewed 35 million times on YouTube. She was also the most Googled musician of 2012 and after she came off the show she immediately signed to Columbia Records.

Her debut album Join the Club was a top-ten success and Lucy has enjoyed sell-out tours since then. She recently released her fourth studio album ‘I Hope You Don’t Mind Me Writing’, which entered at #12 in the official UK Album Charts.

Over the last few years, Keston Cobblers Club have been steadily building a name for themselves and winning over an army of loyal fans. They’ve played some of the UK’s biggest festivals, including Glastonbury, Bestival, Cambridge Folk Festival, Wilderness and Green Man; they’ve sold out their own headline tours, been play listed by 6Music and Amazing Radio and have been invited to perform live on BBC Radio by the likes of Dermot O’Leary, Steve Lamacq and Bob Harris. Their last album ‘Wildfire’, won them huge praise from MOJO Magazine, The Guardian, The Independent, Songlines, fRoots and Clash. Burberry asked the band to perform at their Menswear SS2106 event to a VIP audience and after a triumphant UK tour including sell-out dates at London’s Lexington and Scala, the band were invited to open for Bellowhead on their farewell tour. As fans will know, the Cobblers’ music isn’t just uplifting, often a full-on celebration! Their live shows are displays of genuine warmth and dazzling musicianship. With brand new music on the way, the band continues to delight audiences across the country.

Although the music is at the centre of things, Corbridge Festival is about much more than just the music; it’s the wonderfully friendly atmosphere of Corbridge that wins new friends year on year. The compact nature of the venue ensures that everything is close; no long walks between stages and parking near to the campsite, which is on the same site as the music arena.

Parking is free and two nights camping is available. For full details of artists, tickets and everything else please see www.corbridgefestival.co.uk and join them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/corbridgefestival Tickets are on sale now from www.corbridge-festival.co.uk/tickets, currently priced at: £43 - adult weekend, £35 - adult Saturday only, £25 concession weekend, £20 concession Saturday only. Under 12s free. Friday and Saturday night camping is available at extra cost Corbridge Festival is proud to support Josie’s Dragonfly Trust in 2017.