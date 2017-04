Blues rock artist Walter Trout is back on stage as he brings his UK tour to Whitley Bay.

The Alive tour follows the release of two highly acclaimed albums, Alive in Amsterdam and Battle Scars, which both reached the top of the Blues Charts.

Walter will be joined by The Trout Brothers Band, his sons Jonathan and Mike and pal Adam.

He will play the Playhouse Whitley Bay on Monday, at 7.30pm. Tickets are £25 on 0844 248 1588.