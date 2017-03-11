Celebrate Free for a night

A self-confessed Free fanatic will once again be staging a tribute to his favourite band in Tynemouth.

The 30th Annual Free Convention takes place at the Park Hotel, Tynemouth, on Saturday, March 18.

For half of his lifetime, Bill Flynn, a self-confessed Free fanatic who lives in the north west of England, has been organising a tribute to his favourite band in the north east at the Park Hotel.

What started as a one-off event in 1986, a tenth anniversary tribute to Paul Kossoff, has become an important date in the calendar year in the region for fans of the band Free.

It is now considered to be the longest running music seaside show in the UK.

With escalating costs, Bill does not know how much longer the event will carry on in its existing form.

He hopes that fans of the band will come along and for one evening share the love of its music, which will be played by three of the top bands in the country.

This year Bill is putting on three live bands and nearly four hours of live music, including a Free tribute, a Bad Company tribute and a Back Street Crawler tribute so there is much to be enjoyed by fans.

Tickets in advance are £17, or £20 on the night, available from Bill on 01282 868352 or freeconvention@aol.com