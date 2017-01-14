Duo’s tale from West End

Direct from its success in London’s West End, a sold out UK tour and standing ovations at every performance, The Simon and Garfunkel Story is back with a date at the Playhouse, Whitley Bay.

Featuring seasoned West End leading man Greg Clarke and a full cast of talented actor-musicians, the performance takes you back through the groovy times of the 1960s.

It tells the story of both Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings as rock ‘n’ roll duo Tom and Jerry, right through their massive success, dramatic break-up and finishing with a recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert.

Using a huge projection screen, the show features 1960’s photos and film footage, whilst a full live band perform all their hits, including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound, Sound of Silence and more.

The show can be seen at the Playhouse on Thursday, January 26, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £19.50, £18 concs, available from the Box Office Monday to Friday, from 10am to 4pm, and Saturday, from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

They can also be bought on the booking hotline on 0844 248 1588, or from the theatre’s website at www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk