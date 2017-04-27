Festival’s back with top tribute bands

Get ready to rock as the Tynemouth Fake Festival returns.

A line-up of world class tributes to David Bowie, Guns n’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys will hit the stage at Percy Park RFC on Saturday.

But the music doesn’t stop there as five local support artists will also perform a mix of music, from 90s inspired The Britpop Union to 606, who are influenced by Foo Fighters and Metallica.

Newcastle-based Death of Indie will bring a touch of punk, while Ashington’s Primary Colours mix indie and psychedelic pop, with Radiohead and Blur among their influences, and the Antics bring an upbeat indie-rock feel.

Organiser Jez Lee said: “It’s so great to be bringing the tour back across the UK again this year.

“We’ll be bringing a brilliant day and night to Tynemouth, with great music from some of the country’s best tribute acts.

“We’ll also have a bar in the huge marquee and entertainment outside with a variety of food stands and games.”

The festival kicks off at 12.30pm.

Advance tickets cost £20 adult, £11 young person, £51 family, available at www.fakefestivals.co.uk

On the door they are £25 adult, £15 young person. Children up to nine years go free.