Festival’s line-up reaches theatre

Legendary rocker Ian Hunter and Canadian-American folk singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright will appear at the Mouth of the Tyne festival.

Ian Hunter and The Rant Band will be at The Playhouse, Whitley Bay, on Monday, July 3, while Martha Wainwright appears at the same venue on Saturday, July 8.

As leader of ‘70’s British rock legends Mott The Hoople and an influential solo artist, Ian Hunter is regarded as one of rock ‘n’ roll’s most compelling performers and has enjoyed hits with the likes of All The Way From Memphis, Once Bitten, Twice Shy and All The Young Dudes.

With an undeniable voice and an arsenal of powerful songs, Martha Wainwright is a beguiling performer and a refreshingly different force in music.

Tickets for the Ian Hunter show are £28.50, while for Martha Wainwright they are £25.

Tickets are available from the box office, open Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm, Saturday, 10.30am to 2.30pm, plus until show start on event days.

Tickets can bought on 0844 248 1588 or online at www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

The Mouth of the Tyne Festival is organised by North Tyneside Council.