Liam Gallagher to play first north east show for four years

Latter-day rock legend Liam Gallagher has added a north east date to his upcoming UK tour, his first in the region for four years.

The region was missed off the former Oasis frontman’s original itinerary, but a show at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena has now been included, and, along with one in Belfast in Northern Ireland, it will be a month ahead of his nine other concerts.

Liam Gallagher at the Leeds Festival. Photo: Katy Blackwood.

The Manchester-born 44-year-old will return to the arena on Wednesday, November 1.

Tickets cost £40.15, and they go on sale tomorrow morning, September 8. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk or liamgallagher.com

This will be Gallagher’s first solo show at the venue, though he has played there before with Oasis six times, doing two-night stands in 2005, 2002 and 1997.

His former band’s last north east show was at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on what turned out to be their farewell tour in 2009, though he did return to Newcastle with his next group, Beady Eye, twice, playing at its O2 Academy in 2013 and 2011.

Gallagher, seen most recently on these shores playing second on the bill to Muse at the Leeds Festival and its sister event in Reading, Berkshire, is hitting the road to promote his debut solo album, As You Were, due out on Friday, October 6, on Warner Bros Records.

“I didn’t want to be reinventing anything or going off on a space jazz odyssey,” he said. “It’s the Lennon Cold Turkey vibe, the Stones, the classics, but done my way, now.”

Three of the 12 tracks on its standard edition have already been released as singles – Wall of Glass, a No 21 hit; Chinatown, a No 56; and For What It’s Worth, a No 46. A deluxe edition will add a further four songs.

As You Were will be Gallagher’s first record since Beady Eye’s second and last album, BE, a No 2 in 2013.

His tour will also stop off at Leeds, Glasgow, Plymouth, London, Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff, Brighton and his home town of Manchester.