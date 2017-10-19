Lottie tries to save music

A young north east actress is to star in a new children’s opera.

Twelve-year-old Lottie Rhodes plays the lead role of Daisy Moon in the adaptation stage play Daisy Moon Saves Music.

But she is no newcomer to the stage. Youngsters may recognise Lottie, from Monkseaton, from her time in children’s programme Wolfblood on CBBC, in which she starred from 2014 to 2016.

But that’s not all – she is she is also a black belt in karate and kick-boxing.

Now she will be performing alongside professional entertainers and sopranos in the new production, which will be staged at Morpeth’s New Life Christian Centre on Saturday, October 28.

In the play Lottie travels back in time and fights the evil Black Prince, who is intent on stopping famous composers from composing. There is humour, lots of singing from both cast and audience, rapping, dancing and audience interaction.

With a special unexpected twist at the end, it introduces adults and especially children to classical music, and rapping, in a fun and entertaining way.

If it is well received, the play may go on tour.

It will be staged at 2pm. Tickets are available from The Chantry in Morpeth.