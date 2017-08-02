Manic Street Preachers promising square deal this weekend

1980s pop act the Bangles might have been more bothered about Mondays being manic, but this Saturday, August 5, is set to be much more so as Newcastle’s Times Square hosts what will undoubtedly be one of the north east’s biggest shows of the summer.

Welsh alternative rock act the Manic Street Preachers are playing an alfresco show at the city centre venue as part of this year’s series of Live From Times Square gigs organised by SSD Concerts, following on from the likes of the Libertines, Maximo Park, James and Jake Bugg.

Tickets to see the veteran Welsh alternative rock act – formed in the town of Blackwood in Caerphilly in 1986 and made up, since the disappearance of rhythm guitarist Richey Edwards in 1995, of frontman James Dean Bradfield, bassist Nicky Wire and drummer Sean Moore – are £44.

The trio – best known for their two No 1 singles, 1998’s If You Tolerate This, Your Children Will Be Next and 2000’s The Masses Against the Classes, and one chart-topping album, This is My Truth, Tell Me Yours, also released in 1998 – haven’t got any new material to promote but, if their set at last weekend’s Kendal Calling festival in Cumbria is anything to go by, they will seize the opportunity to give a plug to the 10th anniversary reissue of their eighth album, Send Away the Tigers, they put out earlier this year.

Their 12th and latest album, Futurology, was a No 2 hit in 2014, their highest chart placing since Send Away the Tigers reached the same position seven years previously and their fourth No 2 altogether, the others being 1996’s Everything Must Go and 2001’s Know Your Enemy.

Saturday’s show will be their 13th in Newcastle and their first for seven years, their last appearance in these parts being a competition winners’ set at the city’s nearby O2 Academy in September 2010.

Prior to that, they had played at the academy once before, in 2007; at Newcastle City Hall in 2005 and 1996; at what was then the Telewest Arena in 2002 and 1998; at Newcastle University in 1994 and 1992; at the now-defunct Mayfair Ballroom in 1993; and at the old Riverside in 1992 and twice in 1991.

The Cribs, Public Service Broadcasting and Dream Wife will be supporting them at this weekend’s show.

SSD Concerts head honcho Steve Davis said: “Manic Street Preachers in the 1990s changed people’s lives, and their sellout tour last year was a reminder of just how big this band was and still are.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be able to welcome them to the Live From Times Square bill for what we believe will be the event of the summer up here in the north east.

“Manic Street Preachers have sold well over 10 million albums and have played just about every arena in the world that you can imagine, and to be able to bring them to Newcastle is up there with one of our biggest achievements as promoters.”

