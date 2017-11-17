Manic Street Preachers set to trek back to north east next year

Welsh rock stars the Manic Street Preachers are trekking back to the north east just months after their last date here to promote their forthcoming 13th album.

Called Resistance is Futile, the catchphrase of long-running Star Trek baddies the Borg, their new album, their first for four years, will be released on Friday, April 6, on Columbia/Sony.

James Dean Bradfield, Nicky Wire and Sean Moore of the Manic Street Preachers at the 2017 Q Awards.

An eight-date British tour will follow, starting at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on Monday, April 23.

Tickets, priced £40.10 or £52.20, will go on sale next Friday, November 24. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk or www.manicstreetpreachers.com

Next year’s tour will also take in the Manchester Arena, Glasgow’s SSE Hydro and the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

The Coral will be supporting.

Their Metro Radio Arena show will be their 14th in Newcastle, their last appearance in the city being an alfresco set at Times Square last August.

Prior to that, they played at the city’s nearby O2 Academy in 2010 and 2007, at Newcastle City Hall in 2005 and 1996, at what was then the Telewest Arena in 2002 and 1998, at Newcastle University in 1994 and 1992, at the now-defunct Mayfair Ballroom in 1993 and at the old Riverside in 1992 and twice in 1991.

Resistance is Futile is billed as a return to the trio’s classic sound after abandoning the more experimental approach taken for their last two LPs, 2014’s Futurology, a No 2 hit, and 2013’s Rewind the Film, a No 4 hit.

“The main themes of Resistance is Futile are memory and loss, forgotten history, confused reality and art as a hiding place and inspiration,” said a spokesman for the band, formed in the town of Blackwood in Caerphilly in 1986 and made up, since the disappearance of rhythm guitarist Richey Edwards in 1995, of frontman James Dean Bradfield, bassist Nicky Wire and drummer Sean Moore.

“It’s obsessively melodic, in many ways referencing both the naive energy of Generation Terrorists and the orchestral sweep of Everything Must Go.

“After delay and difficulties getting started, the record has come together really quickly over the last few months through a surge of creativity and some old-school hard work.”

It’s their first LP to be recorded in the band’s new Door to the River studio near Newport in Wales.

Though this is their first long-player since 2014, the Manics haven’t been complete strangers to the studio in the meantime, having recorded Together Stronger (C’mon Wales), the Welsh football team’s official song for Euro 2016, and a cover version of Fiction Factory’s (Feels Like) Heaven that same year for BBC Radio 2’s Sounds of the 80s, Vol 2.

The trio – best known for their two No 1 singles, 1998’s If You Tolerate This, Your Children Will Be Next and 2000’s The Masses Against the Classes, and one chart-topping album, This is My Truth, Tell Me Yours, also released in 1998 – won the inspiration award at this year’s Q Awards at the Roundhouse in London last month, following in the footsteps of the likes of U2, David Bowie, Brian Eno, Donald Fagen, the Kinks, Blondie, New Order, Joe Strummer and Patti Smith.