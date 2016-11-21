North east band STAN release tribute to home city

It’s common for musicians to release songs about lifelong love affairs, but for one north east band the subject isn’t about a lover, it’s about their passion for Newcastle.

After being together on and off for more than 20 years and five albums, STAN are one of the city’s best kept secrets, remaining relatively unknown despite supporting Big Country, The Christians, Brian May and a host of other A List artists.

Now, however, they hope that their fortune is about to change with the release of a song about their home town, simply entitled Love This City.

STAN comprises accomplished musicians from the north east scene, including North Tyneside resident Colin Burrows as vocalist and guitar.

Punk/jazz drummer Dave Pipkin, of Newcastle, brought the band together, and the bass player is Rob Tickell, who lives in North Tyneside.

Former 21 Strangers guitarist Dave Kennedy, from Newcastle, who was previously managed by the late Chas Chandler of The Animals, completes the line-up.

To tie in with the release of Love This City, the band is currently being booked to play in some of the region’s large venues, with support from other established Newcastle groups, including The Caffreys and the Trevor Sewell Band.