North east date is doubly wonderful news for Killers fans

It will undoubtedly be wonderful news for Killers fans that their five-year wait for a new album is now almost over, and the fact that the band will soon be on tour over here to promote it can only be better still, doubly wonderful even.

What’s also doubly wondrous is the title of the US alternative rock band’s fifth album, due out on Friday, September 22.

Brandon Flowers has notched up two chart-topping solo albums to add to his four No 1s with the Killers.

Called Wonderful Wonderful, it’s the long-awaited follow-up to 2012’s Battle Born, their fourth UK No 1 LP in a row, keeping up a string of chart-toppers begun by their 2004 debut, Hot Fuss, and continued by 2006’s Sam’s Town and 2008’s Day and Age.

Made up of 10 tracks – or 11, plus a couple of remixes, in deluxe format – produced, for the most part, by Garret ‘Jacknife’ Lee, it features a guest turn by north east-raised former Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler.

“One of the nagging things that I was carrying with me was asking myself ‘where do the Killers fit in? And what do they have to contribute?’ It was a struggle at times, for sure, more so than other albums, and I can’t really say that I know why,” frontman Brandon Flowers told BBC News

“We tried lots of different avenues but, once we got in the room with Jacknife, it became apparent that maybe we’d gone a little bit too far out into the atmosphere.”

Two songs from the new LP are already available online as teasers ahead of its release next month, The Man and Run for Cover.

Though this will be their first new album since 2012, the four-piece act, formed in Nevada in 2001, have put out two compilations in the interim, 2013’s Direct Hits, including two new tracks, Shot at the Night and Just Another Girl, and last year’s Don’t Waste Your Wishes, an 11-track round-up of the Christmas singles they released annually between 2006 and 2015, plus a new recording of I’ll Be Home for Christmas.

Flowers also killed time in the meanwhile by notching up his second solo No 1 album in 2015 with The Desired Effect, a follow-up to the 36-year-old’s extra-curricular debut, 2010’s Flamingo.

Now, however, his band are back together and heading this way for their first UK tour since they hit the road to plug Battle Born back in 2012, stopping off at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena in November of that year.

That was their third show at the arena, following previous ones in 2007 and 2009, and they’ll add a fourth on Friday, November 10.

Tickets, priced £49.50 to £70, have sold out but are available from secondary sources at much-marked-up prices. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk or www.thekillersmusic.com

Their November date will be their sixth in Newcastle, coming after, besides their three previous arena concerts, visits to Northumbria University’s students’ union in 2005, as part of an NME awards tour also featuring Bloc Party and the Kaiser Chiefs, and what was then the Carling Academy in 2006.

Part of a 12-date British and Irish tour also taking in Leeds’ First Direct Arena on Sunday, November 19, and Glasgow’s SSE Hydro the night after, it follows appearances at London’s Hyde Park as part of its British Summer Time series of concerts and Somerset’s Glastonbury Festival earlier this summer.

Besides topping the UK album chart four times, the Killers have also made its top 10 another two times, reaching No 7 with their rarities collection Sawdust in 2007 and No 6 with Direct Hits, and they’ve also racked up four top 10 singles – Mr Brightside, a No 10 in 2003; Somebody Told Me, a No 3 in 2004; When You Were Young, a No 2 in 2006; and Human, a No 3 in 2008.