Last year Tyneside A Cappella, a 50-strong women’s choir, helped to raise more than £4,500 for good causes, and this year it hopes to repeat that achievement.

The choir frequently performs with Compass A Cappella, a men’s chorus, which has the same style.

The choir rehearses every Monday evening at West Moor Community Centre. Anyone can sit in on a practice. Email ccollins@stmacademy.org.uk