Reaching heights of Kate Bush music

The music of Kate Bush will be ringing out in Whitley Bay as a top tribute act returns.

Cloudbusting – The Music Of Kate Bush comes to the Playhouse tomorrow (Friday).

The two-hour showcase is led by Mandy Watson and features music from the Hounds of Love album and favourite hits, such as Wuthering Heights, Babooshka and This Woman’s Work.

The act’s standing is so strong that it has been invited for the fourth time to headline the international Homeground Kate Bush Convention, while the singer’s bassist Del Palmer said the band’s versions of songs were the “closest by far” to the artist that he had heard.

After sharing the stage with Cloudbusting, Kate Bush’s drummer from 1979’s Tour of Life Preston Heyman said: “Mandy’s vocals were so good I could have been listening to Kate herself.”

The five-piece band’s musical arrangements are complemented by 3D mapped projections and a backdrop of videography created by Kate Bush inspired artists from around the world.

The show begins at 8pm. Tickets cost £19, £17.50 concs, available from the box office on 0844 248 1588 or online at www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk