Rock legend Robert Plant returns to Newcastle City Hall for first time since 2002

Rock legend Robert Plant has announced his first date at Newcastle City Hall for 15 years to promote his latest solo album, due out in October.

Carry Fire, his 11th album since Led Zeppelin disbanded in 1980, is released on Friday, October 13, and he’ll be playing at the Northumberland Road venue on Friday, November 24.

That will be the West Midlands-born 69-year-old’s first date there since a stop-off in October 2002 to promote his covers album Dreamland, a No 20 hit earlier that year, and his sixth overall, following previous visits in 1990 twice, 1988 and 1983 twice, plus five shows there with Led Zeppelin between 1969 and 1972.

It’s also his first Newcastle show since an appearance at the city’s O2 Academy in November 2014 to plug his last album, Lullaby and the Ceaseless Roar, a No 2 hit that year, his highest chart placing since his 1982 solo debut, Pictures at Eleven, also a No 2.

His backing band this time round will be the same as in 2014, the Sensational Space Shifters, consisting of Justin Adams and Liam Tyson on guitars, Dave Smith on drums and John Baggott on keyboards, with the addition of Seth Lakeman on violin.

The 11-self-produced tracks on Plant’s new album include a duet with Pretenders vocalist Chrissie Hynde on a version of rockabilly performer Ersel Hickey’s 1958 single Bluebirds Over the Mountain, later covered by Ritchie Valens and the Beach Boys.

“It’s about intention. I respect and relish my past works, but each time I feel the lure and incentive to create new work. I must mix old with new,” said Plant.

“Consequently, the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat, the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation.”

Plant’s upcoming tour will also include dates in Manchester, Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Liverpool, Perth and Glasgow.

Tickets for his Newcastle show – on sale from this Friday, August 25 – cost £41.50, £51.50, £61.50 or £71.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk or www.robertplant.com