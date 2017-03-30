Spring concert for choir

A concert of chamber music is being held in Monkseaton with performers from the Sage Gateshead.

The Spring Concert, performed by the Sage Gateshead Chamber Choir, is being held on Saturday, April 1 , and will present a wide selection of ancient and modern choral works, including a number of pieces by Purcell.

Other songs to be performed include pieces by Gabrielli, Fauré and Parry.

The concert also features a piece by local composer, 18-year-old Joanna Ward. Composed when she was still at Sacred Heart High School in West Newcastle, Joanna’s work, January, is set to a poem by local poet Ryan Bell.

Choral director Ed Milner said: “We are delighted to be presenting this song, commissioned to showcase one of the Sage’s many talented youngsters. It is an accomplished piece of composition and we hope that the audience appreciate it as much as we do.”

Joanna, now studying music at Cambridge University, is already a much-published composer, with pieces performed by the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain, the Sage’s Youth Sinfonia, and St Andrew’s Voices Festival 2016.

The Spring Concert is to be held at 7pm, at St Andrew’s United Reformed Church in Monkseaton. Tickets cost £7, £5 for concessions.