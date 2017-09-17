Stereophonics lining up 10th show at north east arena to promote LP No 10

Stereophonics fans in the north east can now look forward to a perfect 10 twice over.

Not only are the Welsh rockers releasing album No 10, Scream Above the Sounds, on Friday, October 27, a week earlier than first scheduled, but they’ve also announced their 10th visit to Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena next March as part of a 12-date British tour to promote it.

Kelly Jones during the band's Hyde Park show last weekend.

They return to the Tyneside venue on Monday, March 12, and that will be their 10th visit to the 11,000-capacity arena following previous shows there in 1999, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Tickets, on sale from Friday, September 22, cost £35.70, £48.90 or £60. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk, www.stereophonics.com or call 0844 493 6666.

The quartet’s last album, Keep the Village Alive, was their sixth No 1 following its release in September 2015.

Five of its predecessors topped the charts in succession, a feat only achieved by seven other groups – the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Abba, Genesis, Oasis, Blur and U2.

That handful of other No 1s is made up of 1999’s Performance and Cocktails, 2001’s Just Enough Education to Perform, 2003’s You Gotta Go There to Come Back, 2005’s Language, Sex, Violence, Other? and 2007’s Pull the Pin.

They’ve also racked up 11 top 10 singles, including one No 1, Dakota in 2005.

Their other top 10 hits include 1998’s The Bartender and the Thief and 2003’s Maybe Tomorrow, both No 3s, and four No 4s – 1999’s Just Looking and Pick a Part That’s New, 2001’s Handbags and Gladrags and 2003’s Madame Helga. A cover of Randy Newman’s Mama Told Me Not to Come with fellow Welshman Tom Jones in 2000 also made it to No 4.

Besides frontman Kelly Jones, Stereophonics these days consist of fellow founder member Richard Jones on bass, Jamie Morrison on drums and Adam Zindani on guitar, plus Tony Kirkham on keyboards.

Jones, 43, describes the new LP as being made up of “big, anthemic songs that are rallying against those anxious feelings that have flooded through cities”, adding: Every song offers a sense of release. Even when there’s nostalgia, fear or anxiety, they’re still all offering hope and room to manoeuvre.”

Scream Above the Sounds, produced by Jones and Jim Lowe, was mostly recorded in the band’s base in west London, with a further session being held at the capital’s RAK Studios.

The 11 tracks on its regular edition include the singles All in One Night and Caught by the Wind, and a deluxe edition adds a further five songs.

Fans wanting a taste of what to expect at next March’s show can still see their performance at London’s Hyde Park last Sunday, September 10, for BBC Radio 2 on the broadcaster’s iPlayer website. It can be seen at www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p05f9d4j/radio-2-live-in-hyde-park-2017-stereophonics for another three weeks.

Their tour next February and March also includes shows in Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Cardiff, London and Brighton.