Trio of dates for pianist

A young, but incredibly talented piano star will be performing a trio of concerts in North Tyneside this week.

Leo Bailey-Yang, a nine-year-old Chinese boy, is an extremely talented pianist.

He has already passed all exams to Grade 8 level and achieved the LTCL (music degree) with distinctions – the youngest person in the world to achieve this.

Leo has appeared on TV’s Britain’s Got Talent, and also starred alongside Dawn French in Little Big Shots.

He has performed in many places, both in the UK and abroad, including the iconic Carnegie Hall in New York.

Master Musicians has been lucky enough to entice him to the north east to play a series of seven concerts this week.

And on Friday he has two recitals in North Shields.

The first takes place at 1pm, in the YStudio at Queen Alexandra Sixth Form College, which is a ticket-only event.

The second is at 7.30pm, in St Peter’s Church, Balkwell, and will form part of the church’s 80th anniversary celebrations.

Leo will then be performing at Monkseaton Methodist Church, Whitley Bay, on Saturday, at 7.30pm.

For tickets there are two contact numbers. For the St Peter’s concert call 0191 257 7401 and for Monkseaton call 0191 258 0823.