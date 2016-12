Wallsend singer ‘Junior’ Turner, has picked up a prestigious award at the USA Independent Music Radio Awards.

The event, for all independent artists that have had airplay in the USA, was held in Los Angeles. Junior’s song Different Worlds picked up the award for best male pop artist.

The 32-year-old said: “I am thrilled to be receiving this award. The music industry is a big wide world and takes a lot of hard work and effort.”