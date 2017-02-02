Whitley Bay teen in Open Mic final

A Whitley Bay teenager has made it to the national final of a singing competition.

Brook Miller, 15, has battled thousands of other singers across the country to make it through to compete in the National Grand Final of Open Mic UK.

Competing against other hopefuls from across the UK in auditions and regional finals, Brook will now go on to represent his area in the hope of walking away with an impressive management and recording contract, as well as being crowned the UK’s Best on the Mic 2016.

Open Mic UK is a national talent competition which searches for the UK’s best singers, songwriters, rappers and vocalists of all genres, who perform either covers or original material.

he competition offers singers the opportunity to perform live in front of capacity crowds and judges from the music and entertainment industry. Travelling across the country, the competition’s aim is to find a potential recording artist who could top the UK charts.

The overall winner will have the opportunity to record their album in professional studios, the potential of large investment for a single release and an aim to chart nationally.

For more on Brook follow his Facebook page at brookmillermusic