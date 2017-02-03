7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Cannon and Ball, Jack Whitehall, Jah Wobble and the Sherlocks

Here’s our fifth round-up of 2017 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Jah Wobble and the Sherlocks.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, February 10.

The Sherlocks.

• Veteran comedians Tommy Cannon and Bobby Ball stage The Waiting Room, a play written by the latter, at the Playhouse Whitley Bay on Monday, February 6. Stu Francis and Johnnie Casson co-star. Tickets to see Cannon, alias Thomas Derbyshire, 78, and Ball, born Robert Harper, 72, in the show cost £18. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• Comedian Jack Whitehall is bringing his latest stand-up show to Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on Monday, February 6. Tickets to see the 28-year-old Londoner, best known for his roles in the sitcoms Fresh Meat and Bad Education and appearances on comedy shows including A League of Their Own and Mock the Week, cost £25.50 to £32.50. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Jerry Douglas, Aly Bain, Eddi Reader, Jim Lauderdale and Danny Thompson are among the folk musicians bringing the annual Glaswegian Celtic Connections’ Transatlantic Sessions touring offshoot to the Sage Gateshead next Wednesday, February 8. Tickets cost £30.64 or £26.34. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Tribute act Rumours of Fleetwood Mac are on at the Sage Gateshead tomorrow, February 4. Tickets to see the act, formed in Liverpool in 1998 and named after Fleetwood Mac’s 11th album, 1977’s Rumours, cost £36.01 or £25.26. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Alternative rock band the Sherlocks are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 on Tuesday, February 7. The quartet, formed in Sheffield in 2010, are on tour to plug their sixth single, Was It Really Worth It?, released last week. Tickets, priced £9, have sold out but might be available from other sources. Vida will be supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• Jah Wobble and the Invaders of the Heart are playing at Newcastle’s Cluny next Wednesday, February 8. Tickets to see Wobble, alias John Wardle, 58, bassist for John Lydon’s Public Image Ltd from 1978 to 1981, and his post-PiL backing band, formed in 1982, cost £15. For details, go to www.thecluny.com

• The Commitments, the 2013 Roddy Doyle musical based on his 1987 novel of the same name, opens at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal on Monday, February 6, and runs until a week tomorrow, February 11. Its cast includes former Coronation Street actor Kevin Kennedy. Tickets cost from £19.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk