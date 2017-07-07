7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Laura Marling, Blink-182, Tom Odell and Mercury Rev

Here’s our 27th round-up of the year of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including concerts by Blink-182, Mercury Rev, Tom Odell, Martha Wainwright and Laura Marling.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, July 14.

Singer-songwriter Laura Marling.

• Canadian singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright is playing at the Playhouse Whitley Bay tomorrow, July 8, as part of this year’s Mouth of the Tyne Festival. The Quebec-born 41-year-old, best known over here for her 2006 duet with Snow patrol, Set the Fire to the Third Bar, a No 18 hit, released her fourth album, Goodnight City, last November, but it failed to chart. Tickets to see Wainwright, the daughter of US folk singer Loudon Wainwright III and Canadian folk singer-songwriter Kate McGarrigle, cost £25. Tom Hickox will be supporting. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• Singer-songwriter Laura Marling is on at Tynemouth Priory and Castle tonight, July 7, also as part of this year’s Mouth of the Tyne Festival. The Berkshire-born 27-year-old will be supported by King Creosote and Karen Elson. Marling’s sixth and latest album, Semper Femina, was a No 5 hit following its release in March, her fifth top 10 hit in a row. Tickets to see her, priced £27.50, have sold out, but some might become available for resale nearer the time. For details, go to www.mouthofthetynefestival.com or /www.seetickets.com/tour/mouth-of-the-tyne-festival

• Tom Odell can be seen at Tynemouth Priory and Castle tomorrow, July 8, as part of 2017’s Mouth of the Tyne Festival too. The West Sussex-born singer-songwriter will be supported by Cattle and Cane. The 26-year-old’s second album, Wrong Crowd, was a No 2 hit following its release in June last year as a follow-up to Long Way Down, his chart-topping 2013 debut. Tickets to see Odell, priced £32.45, have sold out as well, but some might become available for resale nearer the time. The same applies to Sunday’s Billy Ocean show at the same venue, featuring support slots by Roachford, Beccy Owen, Transfigure and Jake Houlsby. For details, go to www.mouthofthetynefestival.com or /www.seetickets.com/tour/mouth-of-the-tyne-festival

• Blink-182 are on at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on Sunday, July 9, to play songs from their chart-topping seventh album, California, released in July last year. Tickets to see the US alternative rock trio, formed in Poway in California in 1992, cost £32.45, £43.45 or £50.60. Frank Turner and the Front Bottoms will be supporting. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Polish pop star Jacek Stachursky is on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 on Sunday, July 9. Tickets to see the 51-year-old, born in Czechowice-Dziedzice, cost £16.90. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• A National Theatre adaptation of the 1847 Charlotte Bronte novel Jane Eyre opens can be seen at Newcastle Theatre Royal until tomorrow, July 8. The cast of this version of the story, directed by Sally Cookson, includes Hannah Bristow, Nadia Clifford and Matthew Churcher. Tickets cost from £14.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• US alternative rock veterans Mercury Rev are playing one of only three UK dates at the Sage Gateshead next Wednesday, July 12, accompanied by its house orchestra, the Royal Northern Sinfonia, and ex-Cocteau Twins member Simon Raymonde. The tour is being staged to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the founding of British independent record label Bella Union in London by Raymonde, 55, and Robin Guthrie. Mercury Rev, formed in Buffalo, New York, in 1989, are best known over here for their fourth album, Deserter’s Songs, a No 27 hit in 1998, and its 2001 follow-up, All is dream, a No 11. Their ninth and latest album, The Light in You, released by Bella Union in 2015, was a No 39 hit. Hazel Wilde will be supporting. Tickets cost £32.70 or £27.30. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com