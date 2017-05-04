Bringing a flavour of old-style music hall to the metro station

Mr Corvan’s Music Hall, a play with songs by the first professional Geordie singer/songwriter, has taken pride of place with an exhibition on the bridge at Tynemouth Metro Station.

Stage and costume designer David Gibson has given the display a Victorian look and included tributes to other north east entertainment greats Billy Purvis and Joe Wilson, along with world champion rower Harry Clasper.

Ewan Waugh has supplied the writing for the exhibition, which is free and on display until June 10.

Supported by the Friends of Tynemouth Museum and Nexus, the exhibition has been created to publicise the forthcoming north east tour of Mr Corvan’s Music Hall, which is a full length play about the life, times and music of early music hall superstar Ned Corvan.

Written by Ed Waugh, who penned Hadaway Harry, the show will run at the Gala Theatre on May 25, 26 and 27, before a regional tour that includes the Playhouse Whitley Bay on Saturday, June 3, and Sage Gateshead on June 9 and 10.

David Gibson said: “When I saw the wonderful space on the Bridge I was amazed by its size.

“It became obvious to recreate a stage with the characters playing their role in a show.”

For further tour details visit www.mrcorvansmusichall.co.uk