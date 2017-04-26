Bringing Corvan’s music hall to life

The next biennial Sunday for Sammy show may not be until February 2018, but the team behind the popular entertainment charity is urging the north east public to attend one of its main 2017 projects, Mr Corvan’s Music Hall, which tours the region in May and June.

The show, a stage play with music, is about the first professional Geordie singer/songwriter Ned Corvan, who regularly entertained audiences of thousands in Newcastle and the region’s many music halls, some of which had a staggering 4,000 capacity, with no amplification.

Wisecrack Productions with Durham Gala Theatre and Sunday For Sammy have brought to life 22 of Ned’s brilliant songs against a backdrop of a dramatic, funny, but tragic story, written by top north east playwright and a Sunday for Sammy writer Ed Waugh, whose latest play Hadaway Harry, about forgotten Geordie rower Harry Clasper, played to full houses and standing ovations in London and Newcastle Theatre Royal in February.

Mr Corvan’s Music Hall will be on stage at the Playhouse, Whitley Bay on Saturday, June 3. Tickets are £15. Visit www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk to book.