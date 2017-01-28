Brothers hit the right note

Three Tyneside brothers have proved that music runs in the family.

Tom, Oli and Gabriel Bales have all been making a name for themselves in the industry.

The eldest of the three, Tom, 20, secured a competitive place at the globally-renowned Theatre School Arts Educational Schools in Chiswick London in September 2013.

Supported by Andrew Lloyd Weber, it trains future West End and Broadway stars across a gruelling three-year musical theatre degree.

Tom is appearing as part of his finale at Arts Ed in Titanic, The Musical, playing Mr Thomas Andrews.

Following in Tom’s footsteps are his younger brothers Oli, 16, and Gabriel, 12.

Oli is studying A-levels at Whitley Bay High School and since starting his drama course he has become keenly interested in musical theatre. This has resulted in Oli securing a number of principle roles within two musicals, at school and the Playhouse.

Gabriel has appeared in a number of stage and TV shows since he was nine, including Beowulf on ITV, The King and I through WBOS and Oliver! through WEOS. He has just landed a principle role in the new stage adaption of Goodnight Mr Tom through TOAS, to be performed in May at Whitley Bay Playhouse.