Brothers linked by leading stage roles

Two brothers who are looking for a future in theatre have landed the same role in their next productions.

Following the successful completion of his first two musicals last month, Into The Woods and The Full Monty, Oli Bales, 16, has just landed the male lead in Hairspray.

Playing Link Larkin in June at The Phoenix Theatre, Blyth, marks a great opportunity for Oli to develop his skills before he applies for musical theatre courses in London this October.

And his youngest brother Gabriel Bales, 12, has also successfully secured the role of Link Larkin in his school production at Monkseaton Middle School in the same month.

Gabriel is going to be working hard over the next few months, as he has also landed the key role of Zach in Goodnight Mr Tom with Tynemouth Amateur Operatic Society, which will be performed in May.

Oli and Gabriel are following in their eldest brother’s footsteps Tom Bales , 20, who is currently completing his final year at the prestigious Andrew Lloyd Weber Musical Theatre School Arts Educational Schools in Chiswick, London, where Oli hopes to end up.

He is currently auditioning for parts on the West End.