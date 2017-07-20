Children selected for show

Have your say

Talented young performers have beaten off strong competition from hundreds of others throughout the north east to secure coveted roles in an eagerly awaited musical visiting The Playhouse, Whitley Bay, next month.

The budding actors will appear in lead juveniles roles when ABD’s professional production of Peter Pan flies in to The Playhouse this August.

The lead role of John Darling will be played by ten-year-old Brandon Franklin, from Annitsford, who attends Burradon Primary School.

Maxwell Thompson, aged eight, who attends Cullercoats Primary, will play Michael Darling, a role shared by eight-year-old Joe Hanson, from Whitley Bay.

Eleven-year-old Adam Henderson, from Monkseaton, and Lewis Wenn, ten, a pupil at King Edward Primary, will both play Lost Boy Tootles.

And Flynn Taylor, also ten, who attends Spring Gardens Primary, will play Slightly.

Joining the boys as Tinker Bell will be 12-year-old Madeline Dowse, from North Shields.

Madeline is a pupil at Kings Priory Tynemouth and attends Jade Harrison School of Dance.

The professional ABD Productions cast are working with the youngsters in the run up to the performances.

Director and writer Anne Dalton said: “I wanted to give so many of your talented youngsters the opportunity of working with our company on this large scale production.

“I don’t normally take so many into this production on tour, but I was so spoilt for choice at audition I couldn’t resist.”

Based on the much-loved classic by J.M Barrie, the musical is a swashbuckling, colourful romp, with energetic fights and flying with Peter Pan, the Darlings, Captain Hook, his sidekick Smee, the pirate crew of the Jolly Roger, Indians and Lost Boys, as well as new characters.

The show runs from August 3 to 5 at the Playhouse.